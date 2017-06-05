Police investigate string of car thefts in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a string of robberies targeting cars in two Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhoods.

Surveillance video shows a person on a bicycle stealing a car off a residential property in Highland Lakes, early Friday.

“People are very upset. We have always considered our neighborhood a very safe neighborhood,” said Melissa Groisman, the owner of the vehicle.

That same morning, Groisman’s neighbor also took still images of a subject rummaging through his vehicle.

One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, even said her family were shot at early Sunday morning, while following a subject.

“My son woke up Sunday morning, went into my car to get his keys, and the glove box was open and papers were thrown everywhere.”

They spotted the subject about a block away and started following him.

“We’re driving the vehicle following him,” she said. “He turned around the corner of another street and stopped still, my son being, I don’t know how, on the phone with 911 and bright enough to say, ‘Hey, the guy stopped. What’s going on?'”

It was after stopping that the thief shot at the vehicle, said the neighbor.

She said the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m.

“My son knows from the silhouette that the guy was holding a handgun.” she said.

Police are investigating the incidents and are unsure if the same person is behind each theft.

“For my car to have actually been stolen, and worst still for someone to have been shot at, I mean we’re talking about a significant escalation,” said Groisman. “For them to be using weapons it takes things to a whole other level.”

If you have any information on these car burglaries and thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

