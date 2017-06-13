Police investigate Southwest Miami-Dade home invasion

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the scene of a reported home invasion robbery in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to officials, Miami-Dade Police responded to a home near Southwest 159th Street and 98th Avenue, sometime before 5:30 a.m., Tuesday.

7News was on scene, where a man and a toddler could be seen sitting outside of the home, surrounded by officers.

One neighbor said nothing like that had ever happened in the neighborhood. “I’m frightened now ’cause I usually have my lights on but I took it off before I went to sleep, and now that, that has occurred, I am absolutely scared,” she said.

At this point it is unclear how many people were involved in the robbery.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

