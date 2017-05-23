Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after they say an armed subject, accused of stabbing his ex-wife, rammed his car into a police vehicle.

Miami Police said they responded to West Flagler Street and 36th Avenue, around 10:30 Monday night, after a call of a domestic violence incident.

Upon their arrival, officers found a woman in the middle of the street that had been stabbed multiple times, calling it a “savage attack.”

According to officials, the woman was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police said as the victim was being transported, the suspect returned to the scene. “The offender drove up to the officer’s parked car and hit the officer’s parked car,” said Miami Police Deputy Chief Luis Cabrera. “At that point there was an engagement between the officer and the armed offender, who was armed with a knife.”

The subject was shot in the shoulder, according to officials. He was also transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

“The officer fired two shots and one of the rounds struck the offender in the shoulder area,” said Cabrera.

The officer is said to be OK.

Police said the couple have a child in common and had recently divorced.

West Flagler Street was shutdown in both directions, but has since been reopened.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. However, Miami Police will continue to investigate the domestic violence incident.

