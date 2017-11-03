Police investigate Northwest Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police received a call of shots fired along 1945 N.W. 49th St, at around 5:22 a.m., Friday.

Upon their arrival, police found a woman who had been shot multiple times. Her condition is unknown.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where police could be seen taping off the area.

At this point, it is unknown if police have a suspect in custody.

