Police investigate Northwest Miami-Dade shooting, 1 teen injured

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man was rushed to the hospital, after gunfire broke out overnight in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to a home along the 2000 block of N.W. 64th St., after reports of a shooting around 11 p.m., Monday.

7News was on scene as a teenager was being loaded onto an ambulance and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators had the road blocked off as they combed for clues in the area.

At this point the motive for the shooting is unknown.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.