Police investigate multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened around 11:46 p.m., Monday, at the intersection of Northwest 103rd Street and 22nd Avenue.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, Tuesday morning, where a downed light pole could be seen, as well as a rolled over vehicle and two other vehicles with extensive damage.

The rolled-over vehicle went up in flames, causing another car to catch fire right outside of a transmission business.

Police could also be seen placing down evidence markers to track the skid marks on the road.

At this point, the number of victims is unknown.

Investigators have shut down 103rd Street in all directions at Northwest 22nd Avenue.

