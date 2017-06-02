Police investigate Miami Gardens robbery

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a robbery in Miami Garden that left one man injured.

Officials said the robbery happened Friday morning near Northwest 24th Street and 199th Street.

There were two victims, both adult men. One man had property taken. The other man suffered injuries during the incident, according to police.

He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.