Police investigate Miami Beach double shooting

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Miami Beach that left 2 people injured.

It all happened along Washington Avenue, between 14th Street and Espanola Way, around 4:40 a.m., Friday.

According to Police, a man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds, next to a white car parked along Washington Avenue.

7News was on the scene, where police could be seen talking to witnesses. One man told 7News he was across the street when he heard the gun shots, saw the victims on the floor and ducked for cover.

Both victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. Officials said they are expected to be OK.

Police have shut down Washington Avenue in both directions between 14th Street and Espanola Way. A perimeter has also been set up from Eighth Street to Meridian Avenue.

Police said they have one person of interest in custody. However, they are still searching for one more suspect.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

