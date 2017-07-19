Police investigate homicide in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead in Fort Lauderdale.

The body of Guy Hamilton Eargle was found Monday, at around 6:15 p.m., in the 400 block of Southeast 17th Avenue, just off Las Olas Boulevard.

Eargle was in his late 60s and would spend part of his time in Fort lauderdale and in Atlanta, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

Investigators are looking into his death as a homicide and have not released information on how he died.

If you have any information on this death, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

