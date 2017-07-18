Police investigate Fort Lauderdale shooting that injured 1

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a Friday night shooting injured one man in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, the June 2 incident occurred on the 1700 block of Northwest Sixth Place.

Surveillance video shows 49-year-old Jeffrey Lawson leaving the Too Quick corner store when, he was approached by a group of individuals. They begin talking when one of the men picks up a garbage can and throws it at him.

“We’re not really sure what happened,” said Casey Liening of Fort Lauderdale Police. “You can see that he was approached by this group of individuals, and as he was attempting to leave the store, the individuals actually followed him off camera — you see in the surveillance video — and that’s when he was shot.”

The men ran off and left Lawson bleeding on the ground, having sustained an injury in the abdomen.

“A Fort Lauderdale park ranger was nearby, closing and securing Lincoln Park. At the time the shooting occurred, he heard the gunshots. He responded, and he actually responded, and he discovered the victim lying on the ground,” said Liening.

Friends of Lawson were shocked to hear what happened. “He’s a good guy. I was shocked ’cause me and Jeff talk, hang out all of the time, and he don’t go no where,” said Bobby Williams, Lawson’s friend. “Who would shoot a man like Jeff?”

Police are now looking for those responsible. Another alarming factor is that a young boy was in the vicinity when the shots were fired.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

