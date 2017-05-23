1 dead in fatal shooting in South Miami Heights

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials responded to the scene of a shooting that killed one person in the South Miami Heights neighborhood of Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday evening.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene along the 20300 block of Southwest 122nd Avenue, just before 6 p.m.

According to police, a male was shot and killed and another man was seen fleeing.

Officials have not released any additional information as of 7 p.m.

