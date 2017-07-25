Police investigate fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight fatal shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the intersection of Northwest 119th Street and 22nd Avenue, at around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, after a call of shots fired.

A man who lives in the area said he heard multiple gunshots just before 1 a.m., and when he walked outside he saw a man dead inside a vehicle.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

A tow truck has since removed the vehicle from the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Northwest 22nd Avenue were blocked off at 119th Street. However, they have since reopened.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.