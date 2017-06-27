Police investigate fatal shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead in Northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened along Northwest 54th Street and 22nd avenue, in the Brownsville area.

The victim has not yet been identified.

At this point ti is unknown if police have anyone in custody, or what may have led to the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.