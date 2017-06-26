Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after, police said, a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a man in Davie.

It happened along Griffin Road and 441, sometime before midnight.

According to witnesses, two men were crossing the street after leaving a Shell gas station, when one of them was fatally struck by a red vehicle.

“I was standing in front of the Shell station, and I just was glancing over to the right and I saw a man walking up to the curb,” said Holly Wilson. “I just saw him fall, and a loud smack on the ground. and I knew that he was gone, because he wasn’t moving or getting up.”

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

A portion of 441 was blocked off, but has since reopened.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

