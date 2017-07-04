Police investigate death at home of couple accused of sexual battery

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently investigating a death at the Cutler Bay home of a husband and wife who were accused of sexually battering the woman’s teenage sister.

Police are on the scene at 8531 SW 185th Terrace, where the death has reportedly occurred.

Police have not released the identities of those involved in the death investigation. However, it appears a man was found dead at the home while a woman was transported to the hospital.

“At approximately 7 in the morning, we received a 911 call, and once our officers responded to the scene, they found two people inside a vehicle,” said Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome. “Miami-Dade Fire Rescue determined that one male had been deceased on scene, and the female was transported to Jackson hospital.”

Two residents of the home, 50-year-old Dale Leary and 21-year-old Marta San Jose, were recently under police scrutiny for allegedly sexually battering San Jose’s 14-year-old sister. However, it is unknown what their involvement, if any, is in the death investigation.

Leary was out on bond awaiting trial, while San Jose remains in jail.

Leary’s ex-wife owned the house with her ex-husband, and may have lived in the house at the time. However, police have only confirmed that they are investigating the incident as a death investigation.

