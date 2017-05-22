Police investigate attempted extortion of North Bay Village commissioner

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a North Bay Village commissioner’s allegations of receiving a threatening package at his home.

Commissioner, and licensed physician, Dr. Douglas Hornsby says he is being extorted because he has a prior drug conviction for cocaine from 1989.

At the city’s previous commission meeting, he said someone wanted to expose him. “I got another package addressed to my wife and me, a bigger package of all the doctors I know and all the hospitals where I’m licensed,” Hornsby said. “The implied threat is to send it to everybody I know, everybody who has saw me or heard of me because they don’t like the way I vote.”

Hornsby completed a rehab program decades ago, and has been clean ever since. He later went on to become a licensed radiologist.

The threats have called for Hornsby to resign, or else.

North Bay Village Police have begun an investigation into the allegations.

The police chief released a statement saying, “This criminal investigation will proceed swiftly and aggressively with the unwavering intent to hold the responsible individual(s) accountable for the criminal actions.

