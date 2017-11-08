Police investigate armed robbery at Miami Beach gas station

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Miami Beach gas station.

According to police, the robber walked into the gas station located near Fifth Street and Michigan Avenue, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money before taking off.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

