Police investigate armed carjacking in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating an armed carjacking in Miami.

According to officials, Miami Police responded to the corner of Northwest 54th Street and Third Avenue around 7 a.m., Wednesday.

The victim’s SUV was found abandoned at Northwest 70th Street and Seventh Avenue, a short while after.

There is no word on any injuries.

At this point it is unknown if the suspect has been caught. However, police were seen taking someone into custody.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.