Police investigate after shots fired on South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after gunfire broke out overnight on South Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, shots rang out just after midnight, outside Cafe South Beach, near Fifth Street and Ocean Drive.

One employee said they were nearing closing time when bullets started to fly. “Three people, they shot towards this way,” said Sarif Anlar, “and then they shoot each other, and we scared about it, and we fall down. We were so scared. We were in there, shocked. I couldn’t imagine. There’s 35 bullets.”

Surveillance video from the cafe’s storefront shows a group of people walk by. Moments later, shots were fired and a man can be seen ducking under a table.

The shooters took off through a back alley. However, officials said, they are questioning three people of interest.

Police said no one was hit in the shooting.

A vehicle along with multiple firearms has been recovered from the area of the McArthur Causeway.

Police are now reviewing surveillance video from neighboring businesses.

Fifth Street was shut down between Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue, but it has since reopened.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

