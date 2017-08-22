Police investigate after ATM stolen from Hialeah bank

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An ATM was ripped from the ground at a Hialeah bank, which has sparked an investigation by police.

The incident happened overnight, at the Bank of America located along East 10th Avenue and Ninth Street.

According to Hialeah Police, the subjects used a forklift to yank out the ATM. Upon their arrival, officers found the lift with the engine still running.

There’s a McDonald’d undergoing renovations and the forklift was taken from its construction site just a couple hundred feet away from the bank, police said.

Officials blocked off the drive-through ATM at the Bank of America as they continue to investigate. However, the police perimeter has since been broken down and officials have left the area.

There may be a second scene in connection to this robbery, along Southeast 10th Court and Hialeah Drive. A police perimeter has been set up. However, it has not yet been confirmed by police that the two scenes are related.

At this point it is unclear if any arrests have been made.

