Police: Intruder fatally shot in Hialeah armed home invasion; 3 at large

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeowner turned the tables on a man who, police said, barged into his home when he shot and killed the intruder, Saturday afternoon.

According to Hialeah Police, three other male subjects fled the scene of the armed home invasion, in the area of West 77th Street and 16th Avenue, in Hialeah, just before 2 p.m.

Hialeah PD: apparent attempted armed home invasion robbery. 3 suspects fled in green car after homeowner shot and killed 4th guy. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/cmij7LkMc0 — Ann Keil (@ann_keil) January 14, 2017

Investigators said three women were also inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but no one else was hurt.

Crime scene investigators remained at the home, Saturday evening.

Police said the three other subjects fled in a green car.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.