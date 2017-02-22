Police increase reward for information on fatal Weston hit and run

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The reward has increased for finding the person responsible for a deadly Weston hit and run.

Fifty-year-old Christopher Mohr took his bike for a ride when a driver struck and killed him.

The fatal crash happened on the morning of Jan. 1 near State Road 84 and the Indian Trace intersection.

Police have increased the reward for any information on the accident to $12,000.

If you have any information on this fatal hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $12,000 reward

