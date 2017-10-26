Police increase efforts to find culprit who stabbed, stuffed dog into suitcase

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - With the reward nearly at $35,000, police are increasing efforts to find the person responsible for viciously stabbing a dog and stuffing him in a suitcase.

“The detectives are taking this case very seriously. Everyone is concerned,” said Miranda Grossman of Hollywood Police. “Horrible to see that someone would do this to an animal and to know, what else would this person do?”

Grossman refers to the case of Ollie the pit bull. Ollie was stabbed over 50 times, stuffed in a suitcase and left to die. The suitcase was found in an alleyway in Hollywood by a passerby in the early morning of Oct. 10.

Initially, Ollie’s prognosis was bright. However, he took a turn for the worse and died two days later.

Detectives think Ollie was dumped in the alleyway just a few hours before he was discovered.

“I can’t pinpoint the time, whether it’s 8 o’clock or 10 p.m.,” Grossman said. “I’m not sure exactly how many hours but some point during the night, someone in the neighborhood had to have seen something. When they think back to that time, around maybe, let’s say, 9:30 or 10 that night, and they saw something strange — someone walking through their neighborhood, that just might jog their memory.”

Many people donated thousands of dollars towards Ollie’s care, and many even expressed their desire to adopt him upon his recovery.

Hollywood Police said the tips have been coming in, but it’s important to keep them coming.

“For people to really reach into their memory and think, ‘Maybe this doesn’t have something to do with it, but I’ll reach out anyway and just give them the tip,'” Grossman said.

Hollywood Police said they have a detective dedicated strictly to Ollie’s case, and forensics on the suitcase are ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a nearly $35,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.