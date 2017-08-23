Police identify suspect in Miami gas station robbery

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have identified a man suspected of robbing a Miami gas station.

Police are looking for 30-year-old Darshiel Pratt.

Pratt is accused of pulling out a weapon and demanding money from an employee at a Valero gas station, near Southwest 27th Avenue and 22nd Street, in Miami, on Aug. 2.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

