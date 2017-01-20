Police identify suspect in fatal Lauderhill shooting

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified the man who, they said, shot and killed a man at close range outside a fish market in Lauderhill, Monday.

According to Lauderhill Police, Trace Obrian Walker is the man captured on surveillance video approaching a couple leaving the Lobster and Seafood Warehouse, near the 1800 block of Northwest 38th Avenue, in Lauderhill, at 5:30 p.m.

Investigators said Walker shot the victim, identified as Gary Wallock, 13 times before taking off.

Police said Walker is armed and very dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

