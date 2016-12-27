Police identify man who shot, killed marine vet at Miccosukee Resort

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have identified the man who shot and killed a marine veteran at Miccosukee Resort and Gaming.

Investigators confirmed that 25-year-old Kenin Bailey was behind the gun that took the life of 33-year-old marine veteran Fernando Duarte. He told police it was in self-defense.

According to Miccosukee Police, the shooting occurred inside the resort on Sunday night.

Bailey faces charges of first-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. He is currently being held without bond.

