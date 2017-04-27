Police hope to identify man in SW Miami-Dade stabbing

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to identify someone they want to talk to in connection to the stabbing of a man at a shopping mall.

Police said this man is not a suspect, but a person of interest.

Surveillance video captured still images of the man. He was seen wearing a club E11EVEN hat and has tattoos covering both of his legs.

Police say they want to question him about the Tuesday stabbing that happened in a busy shopping center in Southwest Miami-Dade.

If you recognize him, call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423.

