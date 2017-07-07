Police: Homeless woman struck at Fort Lauderdale gas station

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver who, they said, hit a homeless woman at a gas station in Fort Lauderdale, last month.

Surveillance video showed a black SUV as it backed up in an effort to line up with a pump at the Chevron station in the area of South Federal Highway and State Road 84. As the car backed up, the woman was knocked down and ran over at a slow speed.

The driver got out of the vehicle and helped her up. The woman then walked away as if nothing happened.

Later, police received reports of an elderly woman sitting on a nearby bus bench with apparent head injuries. The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening.

The incident occurred June 22, just before 4:45 p.m., Police are looking for the driver of the black SUV.

If you have any information on the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

