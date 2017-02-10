Police: Homeless man jailed after stabbing teen

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeless man waking up behind bars, Friday morning, after Miami-Dade Police said he stabbed a teenager.

The victim was stabbed in the shoulder by 49-year-old Mac James at a Metrorail station near Northwest 41st Street and 22nd Avenue just after 10:30 p.m., Thursday night.

The victim, 14-year-old Angel Lugo, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

