Police: Hollywood city attorney arrested for DUI

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood city attorney was arrested, Sunday, after allegedly driving under the influence.

According to an arrest report, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found 57-year-old Jeffrey Phillip Sheffel driving on a sidewalk/bike path.

Sheffel was then arrested and charged with DUI and damage to property.

The city attorney’s bond was set at $1,500, but he has since bonded out.

Sheffel is currently awaiting trial on both charges.

