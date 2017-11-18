Police: Hit-and-run suspect stole hotel shuttle, fatally hit driver

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A day on the job for a shuttle driver at a hotel in Coral Gables ended in tragedy after, police said, he was struck and killed while trying to prevent a car thief from stealing his van, Saturday.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to the scene of the theft and fatal crash outside the Courtyard Marriott, located at 2051 South LeJeune Road, off Minorca Avenue.

The crime scene has left hotel guests and passers-by disoriented and confused. “I was shocked. What’s going on here? There’s police, crime scene. What’s going on?” said one onlooker.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim, identified as 62-year-old Eladio Rodriguez, was attempting to stop a man from driving off in his vehicle.

“Apparently the shuttle driver had dropped off some people at the hotel, and somebody jumped into the van while it was running and took off with the van,” said a nearby resident. “The driver jumped to stop the guy, and he was either run over by the van or slammed against something.”

Police confirmed the suspect ran Rodriguez over and sped away.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Saturday night, Rodriguez’s family said they were left devastated and have yet to hear from police. “Truly, we don’t know anything,” said his niece in Spanish.

Rodriguez’s niece said his wife received the heartbreaking call from the Marriott’s manager.

The alleged car thief, however, would not be able to elude authorities. City of Miami Police located the suspect and the van nearly eight miles from the hotel, at the corner of Flagler Street and Southwest Eighth Street.

“Somebody who steals the van with all the markings of the hotel on it, he’s not gonna get too far,” said the Coral Gables resident.

The shuttle is now dented, and two cars nearby also appeared to have sustained damage.

The suspect was taken into police custody for questioning.

“A crime of opportunity in the middle of the day like that, it’s never happened,” said the Coral Gables resident.

Police and crime scene investigators spent most of the day placing down markers and gathering evidence at the hotel entrance.

The news spread quickly to hotel guests and nearby residents. “The first thing I thought was his family, you know, just before the holidays, and then you start thinking, it’s been a few hours now,” said one woman. “It’s just really tragic.”

Rodriguez’s niece described her late uncle as a hard worker moved to Miami with his family two years ago from Cuba with the hope of giving them a better life. His only job was driving the shuttle bus at the Marriott.

Rodriguez leaves behind a wife and three sons.

Police have not yet identified the suspect.

