MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said a driver struck a pedestrian and took down a large rooster statue in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood before fleeing the scene, Sunday morning.

According to Miami Police, the male victim was hit along Southwest First Street and Southwest 17th Avenue, at around 6:30 a.m.

The impact toppled the rooster statue on the sidewalk and sent the pedestrian to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A short while later, officers were seen taking someone into custody near Southwest Fourth Street and 14th Avenue. Police did not specify whether or not this person was the suspected driver.

