MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have a arrested a driver after, they said, he struck a pedestrian and took down a large chicken statue in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood before fleeing the scene, Sunday morning.

According to Miami Police, the male victim was hit along Southwest First Street and Southwest 17th Avenue, at around 6:30 a.m.

The impact sent the pedestrian to Jackson Memorial Hospital and toppled the chicken statue on the sidewalk.

A short while later, officers were seen taking the suspected driver into custody near Southwest Fourth Street and 14th Avenue.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.