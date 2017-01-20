Police: Hillsboro Beach kayaker dead after accidental drowning

HILLSBORO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A kayaker’s death, Thursday night, has prompted a death investigation in Hillsboro Beach.

According to Hillsboro Beach Police, the victim is a 50-year-old male and may have accidentally drowned. Upon arrival, fire rescue crews attempted to revive him, but were too late.

Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, calls came in that a kayaker had gone missing off the Hillsboro Inlet, near 1159 HIllsboro Mile. The man was reportedly found unresponsive.

The medical examiner has begun a death investigation.

