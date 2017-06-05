Police: Hialeah man accidentally shoots friend in stomach

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah man accidentally shot his friend in the stomach, Monday, outside of an apartment.

According to Hialeah Police, the incident involved two men — a 51-year-old and 48-year-old — who got into an argument outside an apartment at 5015 Palm Ave.

The 51-year-old, police said, accidentally shot his friend, who was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

Police have taken the 51-year-old into custody.

The condition of the victim remains unknown.

