Police: Hialeah home where man fatally shot intruder was grow house

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The man who, police said, shot and killed one of four intruders who barged into his Hialeah home, Saturday, was arrested after officers discovered the residence was a marijuana grow house.

According to Hialeah Police, 38-year-old John Michael Mora was taken into custody after investigators found 123 marijuana plants inside the home along Southwest 63rd Street and 152nd Avenue.

Police said 25-year-old Ihosdanny Brena Colarte was shot and killed while trying to rob the grow house.

Mora, however, will not face any charges in connection to the shooting.

Neighbors reacted to the armed home invasion, Saturday night. “I do have a license to carry, and it’s because of things like this,” said Jorge Martinez.

“You never know. It’s not safe anywhere now,” said area resident Joanna Gonzalez.

Officials are still searching for three other subjects involved in the home invasion. They said the perpetrators took off in a green car.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

