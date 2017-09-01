Police help beautify 80-year-old’s NWMD house

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are helping an 80-year-old woman spruce up her South Florida home.

Officers worked to paint her house and plant flowers in Catherine Ross’ front lawn, Friday.

“This is from the heart,” said Miami-Dade Police Maj. George Perez. “What you see here is officers taking action to beautify this home.”

Ross raised five children as a single mother after her husband died, all while working for Miami-Dade Schools as a custodian for decades.

Despite her challenges, Ross became known in her community as someone who always helped others.

“Whenever someone would get sick, she would be the one, out of all the neighbors, to come to where they were,” said Ross’ daughter, Marcella Robinson.

Now Ross is on the receiving end of generosity. “We felt we could serve her at a time of need,” Perez said.

Ross lived in the house for nearly 50 years, and officers saw that she could use the help. “This was a home that was in need of a paint job, of landscaping,” Perez said. “We partnered up with awesome community partners in the community that donate certain items for Mrs. Ross and her beautiful home. We put it all together.”

This effort is part of the Northside District’s Home Beautification Project. Four times a year, officials select a family to assist and help.

Her home now is a little brighter after these officers went above and beyond the call of duty. “I love the house! I say ‘wooo!'” Ross said. “Praise God! Yes, I really enjoyed that.”

