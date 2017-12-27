Police hand out flyers in hopes of finding driver in fatal hit and run

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are handing out flyers Wednesday in hopes of finding the person responsible for the Dec. 15 hit-and-run death of an elderly man.

Miami-Dade Police said 65-year-old Alberto Cabrera was walking home from work around 6:50 p.m. when he was struck by a car and killed.

Cabrera was crossing the street at Southwest 216th Street and 110th Avenue when he was hit.

Police spent Wednesday morning handing out flyers in hopes of finding a lead in the investigation. “It’s the holiday time,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Robin Pinkard. “He was walking across the street, and this person did not stop to render aid. They didn’t know if he was OK. They didn’t stop to see or go home to make a phone call, so we’re asking the community that if you have any information on this crime, to call Crime Stoppers.”

Police describe the vehicle as a Chevrolet S10 truck, silver or gray with front-end damage and missing half of its emblem on the front. The truck’s model year is anywhere between 1994 to 2006.

If you have any information on this fatal hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

