MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the subject who, they said, robbed a store clerk at gunpoint at a gas station in Margate, Saturday.

Authorities said the gunman entered the Citgo gas station near South State Road 7 and Southwest 12th Street, robbed the victim and opened fire. The robber then ran from the scene.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

