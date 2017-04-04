Police: Suspect in Chili’s fatal shooting in custody

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The suspected gunman wanted for the killing of a Chili’s employee in Miami Gardens has been taken into custody.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 31-year-old Arturo Exum turned himself into police, Tuesday morning, just after 10 a.m. Police said 36-year-old Lester Reid was shot inside the Chili’s location, at 19801 N.W. 2 Ave., by Exum.

Police said Reid got into an argument with another employee. They said the other employee reportedly called Exum, her boyfriend, who came into the restaurant and opened fire, fatally striking Reid.

“Shot him twice and left,” said witness Alex Escalda. “She left out the front door, got into a green Mustang and took off … I saw a green Mustang take off.”

“It’s terrifying man, it’s terrifying,” said a witness. “I work a couple doors down. I heard everything, not really saw much, because we’re a couple doors down, but it was intense.”

Paramedics transported Reid to Aventura Hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses said the victim may have been a cook.

Police have charged Exum with first-degree murder.

