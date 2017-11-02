Police: Gunman arrested after North Miami Beach ATM shooting

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested the gunman who fatally shot a man outside of a North Miami Beach ATM.

Surveillance cameras caught clear images of the man who shot and killed a 26-year-old victim withdrawing money from a Bank of America ATM, Wednesday night.

After a 24-hour search, police said they have arrested the shooter. Authorities said more information about the arrest will be released Friday.

