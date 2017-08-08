Police find young child dead in van outside Florida day care

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — A young child has been found dead inside a van outside a Florida day care center.

Orlando police tell local news outlets they were called to Little Miracles Academy on Monday night and found the child in the van.

Chief John Mina told Fox 35 that the child, identified as Miles, was found dead on the floor of the vehicle at night. Police believe the child was there since 9 a.m., but that will not be confirmed until an autopsy is complete.

Day care employees were talking to investigators late into the night but authorities said no one had yet been taken into custody.

State inspection records show the day care was not in compliance last month with a rule about keeping logs on transporting children.

Florida Department of Children and Families records show the Little Miracles Academy was found not in compliance with that transportation rule during a July 11 inspection.

The rule requires day care centers to maintain logs of the time children arrive, where they were supposed to be transported and what time they departed.

