MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police fond a 13-year-old who went missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

The teen, Larry Caneiro, was found on Monday morning in Hialeah.

Police did not say the teen was found in an unsafe condition.

