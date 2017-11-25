A traffic stop led to a big bust in the Florida Keys, Friday night.

Police said they received a call of a man speeding near 109th Street in Marathon.

After pulling him over, officials said, officers could smell marijuana in Meshack Walker’s rental car. Police searched his vehicle and found cocaine, crack cocaine and ecstasy.

Walker was arrested. He faces possession charges.

