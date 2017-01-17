Police expected to address Miami-Dade MLK shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A day after the shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, officials will hold a news conference at the park.

On Tuesday, the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Juan J. Perez, is expected to address the shooting, which injured eight people.

Several people who attended the vent or have loved ones who were harmed during the incident described the shooting as shameful. “It was too close to home,” said witness Tammy Meeks.

Meeks was at the park with her son when she heard the shots. “My main goal was to get down, cover them, so they aren’t harmed,” she said.

Many others also took cover behind cars and tables, once shots rang out. “You also have people that, in the panic of it, were injured in the stampede,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Marjorie Eloi.

Police quickly searched nearby homes for those who may have been involved in the shooting. Miami-Dade Police arrested two people unrelated to the shooting and confiscated two firearms.

“A day like today, we’re not going to tolerate this,” said Eloi. “We’re going to continue to investigate and, hopefully, find some closure for these victims.”

The family of one of the victims, Jerome Battle, spoke out on Tuesday and said his family is thankful he is alive. “When you hear about it you realize, oh, that’s messed up,” said father Jerome Battle Sr. “When it gets so close to you, you don’t know how your reaction is going to be.”

The Battle family recalled the shooting, using words they never thought they would use after the MLK celebration. “A whole lot of innocent people got shot,” said Battle Sr. “I don’t know. It’s just messed up. It’s crazy.”

Photos showed Jerome recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital. According to his family, he has undergone two surgeries since the shooting.

Battle’s sister, Ambresha, was alongside her brother when the gunfire erupted. “We was all at the park and in the middle of the crowd,” said Ambresha. “They started fighting and then everything broke out, so it was hectic.”

Ambresha said her brother grabbed her and started to run. Shortly after they began to flee, Jerome was shot in the back and fell to the ground. The bullet reportedly exited through his stomach.

The family said they remain in shock that a senseless act of violence took place on a day that should stand for so much more. “It shouldn’t happen because [Martin Luther King] served for us to have fun and show that we can be out there with a lot of people,” said Ambresha, “through what happened. We can’t do that anymore.”

Of the eight victims, six of them were female and two male. The youngest was 11 years old but was treated at the scene and sent home.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.