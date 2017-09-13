Police evacuate 79 from North Miami Beach nursing home due to power issues

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to evacuate a nursing home in North Miami Beach due to power issues, Wednesday.

Officials responded to Krystal Bay Nursing & Rehabilitation Center where 79 people were being transported from the location.

The facility did have two working generators, but one has since stopped working. As a precaution, the facility has been evacuated.

7News was told that five people were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. They are reported to be doing OK.

Jason Ochoa of the North Miami Beach Police department says a special needs unit checked out every rehabilitation center to go over their evacuation and rehabilitation plan before the storm and again after the storm. It was during this post-storm check that the director discovered the issue and worked to evacuate the patients.

Ochoa said the patients will be transported to 13 facilities across Miami-Dade County.

