Police: Elementary school teacher had heroin, syringes in classroom

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) – Police arrested a South Florida elementary school teacher at school for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fox 29 reports that Port St. Lucie Police received an anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers about potential drug-related activity involving a third-grade teacher at Renaissance Charter School.

Police met with 27-year-old Patrick McLaughlin on the school’s campus Monday. Detectives searched his car and found no drugs. But upon searching McLaughlin’s classroom desk, officers found a used heroin capsule. They then discovered another used capsule in the trash can under the desk, as well as two syringes in his pants pocket.

McLaughlin was arrested and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.

