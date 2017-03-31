Police: Driver hears shots fired, crashes into parked car

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday morning, when a car lost control and struck a parked vehicle.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver in a Cadillac, who lost control, heard several shots fired traveling northbound on 54th Street and 27th Avenue.

Police said the Cadillac driver witnessed a black vehicle speeding away and then lost control, hitting a parked car outside a Checkers’ parking lot.

Detectives have yet to discover the possible shooter and if the driver was being followed.

If you have any information on this possible shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

