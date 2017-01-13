PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into a Plantation bakery, Friday morning.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where the crash left severe damage to the bakery. The bakery has shut down for the day as a result of the damage.

“Cars go down the wrong side of the road,” said nearby business owner Lynda Pitts. “This turn here, right about 42nd, is a no turn. I see them turn all the time. I see them making U-Turns.”

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m., police said.

No injuries were reported.

