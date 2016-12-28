Police: driver crashed into Miami Beach pool to dodge raccoon

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver told police they had no choice but to swerve to avoid hitting a raccoon in the road, before their car ended up inside a Miami Beach apartment complex pool.

Two people were inside the vehicle that Miami Beach Police said drove into the pool. The driver ended up plowing through a fence and drove straight into the pool where people were swimming, witnesses said.

Residents inside the apartment complex took pictures of the aftermath, at around 11 p.m., Tuesday. The apartment complex, located off Normandy Drive, was littered with debris on the patio and in the pool.

“I was sitting in my living room in the couch, and all of a sudden, I hear what sounds like an earthquake,” said resident Carlos Acosta. “Oh, my God, I got so nervous, and I open the balcony door, and when I went out, I saw like an action movie, the car jumping in the pool with people inside. I was so scared.”

The two people inside the car are OK and were not transported to the hospital.

Crews are working to clean up the area.

